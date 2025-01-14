Adam Pearce reveals the WWE Hall of Famer he's tried to mold his career after

To make it to the WWE Hall of Fame means a pro wrestler has led a legendary career, likely serving as an inspiration to younger generations. Adam Pearce is the RAW General Manager, but he was making his name in the ring long before taking the authority role with WWE. He is now revealing one thing he has in common with names like Triple H and Tommaso Ciampa.

Scrap Iron began training for a pro wrestling career in November 1995, then made his in-ring debut on May 16, 1996, not long before graduating high school. Pearce went on to work the indies as well as WWE, WCW, ROH, NWA, TNA, and others. He retired from the ring on December 21, 2014, one year after being a guest coach/trainer and producer for WWE, which led to a full-time job as Performance Center coach and NXT producer in May 2015. The Illinois native began producing main roster matches in 2018, was promoted to on-screen authority figure in early 2020, and has even found himself in several physical angles plus two matches.

Pearce held several titles around the world, but most notably, he's a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Harley Race held the same championship seven times for a total of 1,800 days, behind Ric Flair and Lou Thesz at #1 for most combined days as champion. Harley's seven reigns also put him at #2 on that list, behind Flair with nine reigns.

Handsome Harley, widely viewed as one of the all-time greats, influenced many up-and-coming pro wrestlers, such as Triple H, while also training talents like Ciampa. Pearce took to X today to pay tribute to The King of the Ring, revealing how he tried to carry his career as the nine-time Hall of Famer did.

"I always tried to carry myself and respect the role the way he did. Work hard. Treat people fairly. Earn respect," Adam Pearce wrote with the image below.

Pearce has teased one final legitimate match in WWE over the past few years. His last match saw him and Braun Strowman suffer a RAW loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on March 1, 2021. Two months before, Pearce won a SmackDown Gauntlet over Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Mysterio to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, which never happened.

Adam Pearce congratulates Lyra Valkyria at WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria has made World Wrestling Entertainment history as its inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. She defeated Dakota Kai in the tournament finals at last night's RAW.

Adam Pearce took to X to congratulate the champion on her big win. The RAW General Manager included a backstage photo with Valkyria.

"Honored to witness history firsthand tonight in San Jose. Congratulations to the very first Women’s Intercontinental Champion, @Real_Valkyria!," Adam Pearce wrote with the photo below.

WWE has crowned two inaugural champions since December. Chelsea Green defeated Michin on December 14 to become the first-ever Women's United States Champion for SmackDown.

