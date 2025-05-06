Adam Pearce rushes to the ring concerned; RAW star taken to doctors after collapsing

Adam Pearce had to rush out to the ring on WWE RAW tonight after a star was injured. He had to be taken to the doctors after he collapsed.

Otis and Rusev were set to fight tonight on WWE RAW. The two stars were supposed to battle ever since the Bulgarian Brute returned and decided to annihilate Alpha Academy. Unfortunately for Otis, he was not able to win and was instead left hurt. After the match, he returned and took out Akira Tozawa before attacking Otis again.

Adam Pearce came out to stop him after Otis was hurt. The Accolade devastated the star, and he was left unable to walk.

Otis collapsed multiple times when he was heading to the back. Despite being supported by other medical personnel, producers, security, and the Alpha Academy, he could hardly walk on his own two feet. He was hurt, and it was showing. The commentators said he was also taken to the medical personnel to get checked out after getting hurt. There's no certainty on whether the star is injured at this time.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens. At this time, further updates on Otis are awaited. Adam Pearce was left looking concerned for him.

