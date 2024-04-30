Adam Pearce "secretly working" on drafting us back to RAW, says WWE star confidently

A superstar thinks RAW GM Adam Pearce is currently working towards getting her back to the red brand following the 2024 WWE Draft.

The 'rivalry' between Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce has come to an end, as the female star has been drafted to WWE SmackDown. Both Green and Piper Niven were moved to the blue brand on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Shortly after, Pearce posted a backstage picture with the two female stars and wrote a hilarious and 'heartfelt' message in the caption of the tweet. Chelsea Green noticed the tweet and responded to it with a message. She stated that she believes Pearce is 'secretly' working towards getting the duo back on the RAW brand.

"I bet he’s secretly working on drafting us back at this very moment."

Chelsea Green pitched a match against Adam Pearce to WWE

Earlier this month, Chelsea Green made an appearance on WWE's The Bump. She revealed that she had pitched an idea for a "Loser Leaves Town" match against the RAW GM. Check out her full comments below:

"I’m sure that was a rhetorical question, but I will answer it because I have a great answer for it. Pea-head Pearce should be in no position of management, and I have already tried to pitch with the creative team that we should do a Loser Leaves Town Match, Chelsea Green versus Pea-head Pearce for General Manager," Green said. (H/T Fightful)

It didn't take long before Pearce noticed the comments made by Chelsea Green. He tweeted out a message addressed to her and claimed that he would win the match if it were booked.

Green and Niven will now perform on the blue brand. SmackDown fans are excited to see how the duo will fare on Friday nights moving forward.