Adam Pearce sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Adam Pearce might not be in charge of WWE SmackDown, but he delivered a cryptic message ahead of tonight's show at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Triple H rewarded Peace's services on October 13 by naming him the general manager of WWE RAW. The former NWA champion has been the company's on-screen authority figure for a few years and was finally promoted to a new position.

Since becoming the red brand's GM, Pearce has developed a rivalry with SmackDown's general manager, Nick Aldis. They both went after Randy Orton last week, while CM Punk remains a free agent.

In a post on Instagram, Adam Pearce sent a cryptic message attached to an image of him with Nick Aldis:

"Two of the greatest modern NWA champions," Pearce wrote.

With the tension between the two general managers at an all-time high, was Adam Pearce teasing a potential match? Pearce has been retired since 2014, while Aldis has not announced his retirement despite being hired by WWE as a producer and on-screen GM.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were both NWA champions

As mentioned by Adam Peace in his post, he and Nick Aldis were both NWA champions at some point in their careers. Pearce held the NWA championship five times at the peak of his career from 2007 to 2012.

On the other hand, Aldis is a two-time NWA champion and sixth on the all-time longest combined reigns in history at 1,309. Pearce held the title for 1,078 days during his career, which is the eighth-longest reign ever.

Pearce retired as an active wrestler at the end of 2014 when he was hired by WWE to be a full-time trainer and coach at the Performance Center. He was later promoted as a producer or agent for both RAW and SmackDown.

Would you like to see Adam Pearce vs. Nick Aldis in a match? Share your thoughts about the former NWA champions in the comments section below.

