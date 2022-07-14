WWE official sends interesting message to Veer Mahaan

Perhaps Veer Mahaan should take some advice from The Beatles...all you need is love.

It took Mahaan almost over six months to make his official WWE RAW debut after being drafted to the red brand back in October of 2021. Since then, Veer has been on a path of destruction, taking down any WWE Superstar who has stood in his way.

But WWE official Adam Pearce would like Mahaan to take another route, and instead of beating on somebody, he should love somebody instead.

Pearce took to social media to promote a message of love and went out of his way to CC Veer Mahaan on the message. Tweeting out:

"Love somebody today. *red heart emoji* *praying hands emoji* cc: @VeerMahaan," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

Veer Mahaan's WWE RAW push has seemingly cooled off as of late

While Veer Mahaan is still seemingly popular with the WWE Universe, it appears that he might have fallen out of favor with Vince McMahon as of late.

Mahaan hasn't wrestled a singles match on Monday Night RAW since June 13, when he defeated Rey Mysterio by submission.

His last appearance on RAW was the "Last Chance" Money in the Bank battle royale that Riddle won on June 27.

Following WrestleMania 38, Mahaan was a hot commodity on RAW, squashing an opponent week after week, but something evidently has changed.

There are currently no plans for Mahaan to be figured into SummerSlam at the end of the month unless something crazy changes in the final two weeks of build heading into WWE's second biggest premium live event of the year.

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan 🏾



The world is a bit crazy. Find your happiness. It's in there. Trust me. Live your best lifeThe world is a bit crazy. Find your happiness. It's in there. Trust me. Live your best life 🙏🏾The world is a bit crazy. Find your happiness. It's in there. Trust me. https://t.co/dSkbZjXSwz

Whether Mahaan accepts Pearce's advice is to be determined. But if he does, perhaps Mahaan will be on a different path as a babyface instead of a heel on Monday Night RAW in the near future. Only time will tell.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Veer Mahaan take Adam Pearce's advice? Yes No 2 votes so far