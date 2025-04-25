Adam Pearce sends message after suspending major WWE star

WWE is coming out of WrestleMania season, and the fallout is still heating up on the way to Backlash. Several Superstars reacted to their 'Mania losses with controversial actions, and now one in particular is being punished. Adam Pearce just issued a familiar statement after handing down a significant suspension.

Gunther saw his World Heavyweight Championship reign come to an end at 258 days on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Night One of WrestleMania 41 opened up with Jey Uso dethroning the Imperium boss in front of close to 60,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium. The RAW After WrestleMania saw Gunther take his frustration out on Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, and today, the RAW GM announced his indefinite suspension. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

The Ring General's punishment is now official, according to Scrap Iron himself. Pearce took to X today after the Gunther announcement was made, and sealed the sanctions with his familiar three-word catchphrase.

"It is official," wrote Adam Pearce.

Pearce confirmed Cole and McAfee for Monday's RAW in Kansas City. It remains to be seen if Gunther has a plan up his sleeve, as he is still being advertised locally to appear by the T-Mobile Center.

Gunther receives gift during WWE WrestleMania Week

Gunther may have lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso during WrestleMania Weekend, but he did leave Las Vegas with a new Rolex. He was presented with the special watch thanks to YouTuber Aaron Troschke.

The Ring General was connected with luxury watch seller Marc Gebauer, seen in the video below. He credited Troschke for putting them in touch, and praised Gebauer for delivering.

"@aarontroschke connected, @marc.gebauer delivered. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," Gunther wrote.

Gunther was presented with a Rolex watch. He joked that comedian Troschke is a big fan of his work in WWE.

