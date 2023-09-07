Adam Pearce, Sgt Slaughter, Alicia Taylor, and others pay tribute after legendary WWE star's death; General Adnan has passed away

It is another sad day for the WWE Universe, and wrestling as a whole. A legendary star who defined a large part of the company's history, General Adnan, passed away at the age of 84 years. After the news broke about his passing, quite a lot of stars and fans took to social media to pay tribute.

Adnan was born in Baghdad, but eventually went to the United States to play football back in the 1950s. He transferred to Oklahoma State, where he became a wrestler and made his name.

He would eventually arrive in WWE, then WWWF, back in 1976. There, he even won the tag titles with Chief Jay Strongbow. He returned to the company later in 1990 as General Adnan, and became allies with Sgt Slaughter and The Iron Sheik. They would wrestle the likes of The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan in the 1991 SummerSlam as well.

The legend's cause of death was not made clear. However, the likes of his old ally, Sgt Slaughter, and other stars and fans all paid tribute to him.

"Sorry To Hear The Passing of Adnan Al-Kassie😔In 1991 ⁦@WWE⁩ Asked Me To Portray An Iraqi Sympathizer💪🏻Adnan Being Born In Baghdad & A HS Friend of Saddam Hussein, Was Brought In As My General🫡Together, We Became The Most Evil Force🔥In Wrestling History🫵🏻R.I.P. My Friend🙏🏻"

Adam Pearce, Alicia Taylor, and other fans paid tribute as well.

Tributes poured in for the legend

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the friends and family of General Adnan in this tough time.

