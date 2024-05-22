Adam Pearce shares important public service announcement ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring 

Adam Pearce is the General Manager of WWE RAW, a role that he took on after a lengthy in-ring career.

Pearce often shares advice to fellow wrestlers and fans on his Instagram account and shared an interesting message ahead of King and Queen of the Ring this weekend.

Pearce made it clear that stars should be working harder instead of complaining and noted that "no one cares."

Pearce is considered a veteran in the industry and has a wealth of knowledge to pass on to the next generation, which is why his Instagram updates seem to be so popular.

While it's unclear who Pearce is referring to with this latest update, WWE heads to Saudi Arabia this weekend for King and Queen of the Ring, and he could be sending this to someone who is set to be on the card.

Will Adam Pearce step back in the ring for WWE?

Pearce has wrestled for WWE in the past, with his last match coming back in May 2021. Pearce teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The duo came up short, and it seems that Pearce has yet to return to the ring since the loss.

Over the past few months, he has been teasing a potential match with Nick Aldis since the two men are at odds at the moment and are on opposite brands. Aldis is also a popular name in the business, and fans have been pushing for him to make his return to the ring, and a match against Pearce could be the spectacle he has been looking for.

Recently, the two men have seemingly been working together much more despite them firing shots at one another when they were first handed their new roles at the helm of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown.