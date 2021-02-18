Adam Pearce shares throwback photo of 3 female WWE Superstars

WWE official Adam Pearce has a major on-screen presence on both RAW and SmackDown at the moment. He is a big authority figure accompanied by his assistant Sonya Deville.

Pearce often shares throwback photos on his social media. His most recent throwback was posted to his Twitter page showing former WWE RAW Women's Champions Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax standing in the ring at the Performance Center. SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan is pictured beside them.

All three women look different in the image. Alexa Bliss was sporting blue hair from her NXT days, while Nia Jax's hair was dark and tied back. Liv Morgan also appeared a little different from her current punk look. She had long, straightened blonde hair, in contrast to her current gray and black streaked style.

The photo shared by Adam Pearce seems to be from early in the three stars' WWE careers. They were all wearing WWE Performance Center t-shirts with the date 2013 on the front. Bliss reacted to Pearce's post, saying "Oh nooo!!! Hahahah."

Adam Pearce has done all sorts in WWE

Huge thanks to @WWERobinson for capturing this perfect image of my 🙄 face. pic.twitter.com/DYnHrLn26a — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 7, 2021

Adam Pearce enjoyed a wrestling career that began in the 1990's, before joining WWE in 2013. Pearce worked predominantly as a producer on NXT from 2015. He also worked as a trainer in the WWE Performance Center.

After his tenure as an NXT trainer and producer, Pearce moved on to a similar backstage role on RAW and SmackDown. Since the summer of 2020, Pearce has become an on-screen authority figure in WWE.

Pearce has been heavily involved in the storyline surrounding Roman Reigns and his Head of the Table persona, most recently.