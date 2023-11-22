Adam Pearce shows off historic offer from rival wrestling company

Adam Pearce shared an image of a contract offer from WWE's rival company that he didn't accept.

Before Pearce joined WWE in 2013 as a guest coach and trainer, he was active on the independent wrestling scene starting in 1996. He was even an enhancement talent for WWE and WCW but made his name at Ring of Honor and National Wrestling Alliance.

Pearce was a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2015. He officially retired on December 21, 2014, and signed a full-time WWE contract a few months later.

In a post on Instagram, the 45-year-old authority figure shared an image of a letter he received from WCW on October 27, 1999. He rejected the offer from the company, and they withdrew their contract offer.

"I am thankful to have been afforded wonderful opportunities," Pearce wrote in the caption. "No matter what people think, I am equally thankful for the courage to always bet on myself. Your journey is yours. You chart the course. Block out the noise and be thankful."

Adam Pearce works as a producer for WWE, but he's also the on-screen general manager of RAW. He was the company's authority figure since 2020 before getting promoted on television last month.

Why did Adam Pearce turn down WCW?

Adam Pearce was just 21 years old when WCW offered him a contract. He was backed by Paul Orndorff and Terry Taylor, but that was not enough to convince him to join Ted Turner's company.

According to Ring The Damn Bell, Pearce was not ready to leave his hometown of Chicago for Atlanta. It was also late 1999 when WCW was not a great company to be in since they were less than two years away from being bought out by WWE.

Things still worked out for Pearce, who carved out a great career without joining WWE or WCW. He now works for the biggest wrestling company in the world and has been on television regularly.

What do you think would have happened to Adam Pearce's career if he signed with WCW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.