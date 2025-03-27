Adam Pearce "shuts down" major conspiracy on RAW after confirmation on Twitter/X

There was a major conspiracy on RAW, and Adam Pearce has stepped up to shut it down. On his social media account, the General Manager has made one major confirmation about what happened on RAW.

The conspiracy is none other than that of El Grande Americano - the Luchador who took out Dragon Lee after unmasking him on RAW. Fans saw a video package before he came out and won his "debut" match. The conspiracy is that the debutant is simply Chad Gable under a mask.

Adam Pearce shut this down by stating that Chad Gable had a legitimate medical note, proving that he pulled out of the match and didn't simply appear as a luchador.

"Chad Gable’s document was signed by an actual medical professional."

Of course, nobody will believe this, and it will be interesting to see how it all continues to play out on RAW.

Adam Pearce made a massive decision in haste on RAW

Adam Pearce was low-key one of the stars of the show on the March 24 episode of RAW. His stress primarily revolved around the Women's World Championship ordeal, where he had to let Rhea Ripley know that simply putting her signature on a contract didn't give her the right to enter the Title match at WrestleMania.

After much hassle, he informed Rhea Ripley that she would get her rematch against IYO SKY on RAW next week. However, it didn't end there. After a few more stressful situations, involving one where he had to tell The New Day off, Bianca Belair came to him, and in an act of anger, he declared that she would be the special guest referee for the Women's World Title match next week.

When Belair said she had no idea how to referee, Pearce happily told her she had a week to find out. Even Michael Cole couldn't keep it together when the RAW General Manager lost it.

