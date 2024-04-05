Adam Pearce has had enough and now said he will have a female WWE star removed from the building after her comments.

Chelsea Green knows what buttons to push to get on the wrong side of certain WWE officials, and that's what appears to have happened. During a recent WWE appearance, she had a lot to say and pitched a match against an official.

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump, Green said that she wanted to wrestle Adam Pearce in a "Loser Leaves Town" match. If she won, she'd become the new general manager. She was pretty eager about it; for once, Adam Pearce knew exactly how to respond.

"I'd pin her and then have her escorted from the premises."

Given that he was not intimidated by her challenge and seemed ready for it, it didn't sit well with Green.

She called out Pearce on social media, saying that his comments were not funny, and then called him Peahead.

"that ISNT FUNNY Peahead!!!!!" she wrote.

The two have been feuding—or at least Chelsea has been a thorn in Pearce's side for some time now. It seems that the RAW General Manager is exasperated with her enough to agree to a match.

Chelsea Green is up for an honor at WrestleMania weekend for how much she's bothered Adam Pearce

While Chelsea Green has no title match this weekend, she does stand a chance to win an honor.

She is among the stars nominated for the "Social Star of the Year" award at the Slammy Awards. She has been campaigning for the award and hopes to win it.

She spoke about being sure of winning it even during her appearance on WWE's The Bump and said she had already voted for herself.

