Adam Pearce tricks Roman Reigns and announces his replacement for the Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Friday Night SmackDown this week revolved around Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the contract signing for his match against Adam Pearce at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Roman Reigns did everything to make sure he teaches Adam Pearce a lesson, however, Pearce was the one who had the final laugh.

After getting Roman Reigns to sign the contract, Adam Pearce smiled and left the ring. Pearce then revealed that he will not be medically cleared to compete at Royal Rumble, and the contract states that the card is always subject to change. He went on to reveal a massive replacement in his place - Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens' music hit and he came out and signed the contract. It is official - Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 in a Last Man Standing Match.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been feuding with Kevin Owens for quite some time now. The two faced each other at WWE TLC 2020 in a TLC Match where Kevin Owens almost defeated The Tribal Chief before Jey Uso interrupted and helped Reigns retain the title.

The two again faced each other on the "Christmas Special" episode of Friday Night SmackDown in a Steel Cage Match. Again, it was Jey Uso who interrupted and cost KO the win. It will be interesting to see whether Kevin Owens can finally defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.