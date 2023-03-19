"ADAM PEARCE will pay" - Returning WWE Superstar is pushing for a match at WrestleMania

Adam Pearce has been under-fire from Chelsea Green since returning to WWE back at The Royal Rumble and is now looking to convince the RAW General Manager that she deserves a place at WrestleMania.

One fan recently tweeted the returning star to note that she should be part of the WrestleMania card, and Green claimed that Adam Pearce would pay if that wasn't the case.

Green recently joined forces with Carmella and is expected to be part of the WrestleMania card when she teams up with The Princess of Staten Island in the fatal four-way showcase match.

According to reports, the match will also include Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya and Shotzi. As of writing, only Liv and Raquel have earned their place in the match following their win last week on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green has been targeting Adam Pearce since her return to WWE

Chelsea Green returned to WWE with an entitled character, making herself an enemy of Adam Pearce. At present, Green hasn't been rostered to a brand which means that she appears on both RAW and SmackDown and often becomes a pain in Pearce's existence.

In recent months, she has pushed to be included in the Elimination Chamber match and now a WrestleMania match. She has now found Carmella to be on her level, and the two women have since teamed up to continue to cause the poor man misery.

They are likely to force their way into a match for a spot at WrestleMania in the coming weeks, as the show is less than two weeks away. However, they haven't been announced for the card yet.

