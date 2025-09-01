  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Finn Balor
  • Adam Pearce announces the ban of two WWE Superstars on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025

Adam Pearce announces the ban of two WWE Superstars on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025

By Rohit Nath
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:34 GMT
The RAW GM made a big statement (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Instagram)
The RAW GM made a big statement (Pic courtesy: WWE on Instagram)

Adam Pearce had a busy couple of nights in Paris, and he didn't get to enjoy the city the same way the WWE Superstars under him had been. He had to place a ban on two major WWE stars just one night later on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

It all happened in the context of Finn Balor's match against Dragon Lee on RAW. Thanks to the help of JD McDonagh at ringside, Balor managed to pick up a victory over the highly acclaimed luchador. Naturally, Adam Pearce wasn't happy about this, so he confronted The Judgment Day backstage.

In the backstage segment that followed soon after the match, Dominik Mysterio was having a discussion with Finn Balor & JD McDonagh about his Intercontinental Championship match against AJ Styles. Adam Pearce confronted the trio and happily informed them that Finn Balor & JD McDonagh would be banned from ringside.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Dominik Mysterio was furious, but Finn Balor seemed surprisingly calm about what Pearce said, and he wasn't as attached to the idea of Dominik retaining the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite the fact that it was the biggest match advertised on the card, it wasn't the actual main event of the show. Instead, that spot was given to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who were booked against LA Knight and Jey Uso at the start of the show.

Ad

Dominik, meanwhile, also has his sights set on the AAA Mega Championship and the current titleholder, El Hijo del Vikingo. He got a great reaction in Mexico, but that same positive response wasn't afforded to him in Paris by the nearly 25,000 people in the crowd.

His opponent, AJ Styles, meanwhile, got one of the best reactions of his career as the crowd spent several minutes (the entire ad break duration) singing for him.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications