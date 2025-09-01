Adam Pearce announces the ban of two WWE Superstars on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025

Adam Pearce had a busy couple of nights in Paris, and he didn't get to enjoy the city the same way the WWE Superstars under him had been. He had to place a ban on two major WWE stars just one night later on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025.It all happened in the context of Finn Balor's match against Dragon Lee on RAW. Thanks to the help of JD McDonagh at ringside, Balor managed to pick up a victory over the highly acclaimed luchador. Naturally, Adam Pearce wasn't happy about this, so he confronted The Judgment Day backstage.In the backstage segment that followed soon after the match, Dominik Mysterio was having a discussion with Finn Balor &amp; JD McDonagh about his Intercontinental Championship match against AJ Styles. Adam Pearce confronted the trio and happily informed them that Finn Balor &amp; JD McDonagh would be banned from ringside.Dominik Mysterio was furious, but Finn Balor seemed surprisingly calm about what Pearce said, and he wasn't as attached to the idea of Dominik retaining the Intercontinental Championship.Despite the fact that it was the biggest match advertised on the card, it wasn't the actual main event of the show. Instead, that spot was given to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who were booked against LA Knight and Jey Uso at the start of the show.Dominik, meanwhile, also has his sights set on the AAA Mega Championship and the current titleholder, El Hijo del Vikingo. He got a great reaction in Mexico, but that same positive response wasn't afforded to him in Paris by the nearly 25,000 people in the crowd.His opponent, AJ Styles, meanwhile, got one of the best reactions of his career as the crowd spent several minutes (the entire ad break duration) singing for him.