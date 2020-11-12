Santana Garrett becomes the latest WWE callup in limbo

Earlier this year, it was reported that WWE had called up both Vanessa Borne and Chelsea Green to the main roster. However, neither woman has been used since their supposed call up. This has led to people questioning why they were called up at all. Well, now there is another wrestler from the NXT women's division to add to that list in Santana Garrett.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, she was called up over the summer, but was never used. Garrett was last seen on WWE television on July 8th during an episode of WWE NXT, where she lost to Mercedes Martinez.

Sometimes you have to stop worrying, wondering, and doubting. Have faith that things will work out, maybe not how you planned, but just how it's meant to be. ✨🕊



Sending you all good vibes going into this weekend! 🤍



📸 @FotosIllite pic.twitter.com/G5M4lpHs2l — Santana Garrett (@SantanaGarrett_) October 16, 2020

Santana Garrett has been called up to the WWE main roster

Since July, there hasn't been any sign of Santana Garrett or the other women that have been called up to the main roster this year. There were moments where fans believed they saw some of these women in the RETRIBUTION segments on WWE TV, but it was never 100% confirmed.

SRS reports that several creative ideas were pitched for Garrett, including being part of a tag team of some sort, but nothing came from any of them. All three of these women were doing just fine in WWE NXT. If there were no plans for them on the main roster, there was no reason to call them up.