Additional Draft picks revealed for WWE RAW and SmackDown

The WWE Draft finally returned after over a year, and it is changing the landscape of all three brands following SmackDown. Today, the company revealed additional picks for RAW and SmackDown, including some NXT call-ups who will be making their main roster debuts.

Last night, Triple H opened the show and welcomed fans for the return of the Draft. Several top names were drafted to RAW and SmackDown throughout the show, including champions and Hall of Famers. In the end, certain NXT talents also received their main roster call-ups, including Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn.

The company later revealed that additional picks would be revealed on SmackDown LowDown. Today, WWE announced more picks for each brand going forward and some very surprising NXT stars who will be making RAW and SmackDown their new home.

The red brand picked Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, The Viking Raiders, Maximum Male Models, Natalya, Chelsea Green, and Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, the Blue brand chose Hit Row and Lacey Evans. Apart from this, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, and Apollo Crews from NXT are headed to Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on WWE Draft 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes