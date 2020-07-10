AEW announces two charity initiatives to support Northeast Florida's response to COVID-19

AEW have released a limited edition shirt featuring a COVID-19 protective mask with 100% of the proceeds being donated.

The spirit of Fight For The Fallen continues one year on!

AEW have launched two initiatives!

Less than one week away from Fight For The Fallen, All Elite Wrestling have confirmed two charity initiatives to help Northeast Florida's response to COVID-19 with Funds from both AEW programs being distributed to two incredible causes.

Florida's First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida will benefit from the company's goodwill, and both provide a range of health and well-being services for those struggling during this time.

Today, @AEWrestling have announced two charity-driven initiatives to support Northeast Florida’s response to Covid-19.



Press release 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HD4JrEpz4D — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 10, 2020

AEW Fight For The Fallen

Last year's Fight For The Fallen raised money for the Jacksonville-based Victims Assistance Advisory Council last year. That spirit continues this year with AEW appealing to fans to donate what they can to Florida's First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida at www.AEWFightfortheFallen.com.

The company have also released a limited edition t-shirt, featuring a COVID-19 protective face mask, of which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to both charities. The shirt is available at www.ShopAEW.com.

And here is the limited edition Fight For The Fallen shirt, of which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida.



Available via https://t.co/RMzbv2bUp3 pic.twitter.com/3ETCzXOeT2 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 10, 2020

In a press release issued by All Elite Wrestling, it was confirmed that the Khan family donated $1 million to various organizations to support Northeast Florida's response to COVID-19 back in March.

Tony Khan also spoke of the initiatives.

Advertisement

“The efforts of the First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida over the past four months have been truly amazing, but unfortunately the battle against this pandemic continues and that means their work is far from over.

"On behalf of everyone at AEW, and our fans, I thank both groups for their commitment to our home community of Jacksonville and North Florida and hope we can all come together to do what we can to support their mission.”

You can donate to Florida's First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida at www.AEWFightfortheFallen.com or buy the limited edition Fight For The Fallen shirt at www.ShopAEW.com.