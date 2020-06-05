AEW Dynamite forced to change plans due to injury

AEW is having to change up their plans due to this injury to the Superstar.

Cody Rhodes' opponent for his next match was actually set to be someone else initially.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite has become a weekly staple for many wrestling fans, ever since the show began to air late last year. AEW already has a loyal fanbase, and are providing WWE with some competition as well. However, no one can stop injuries and they have had to change their plans at the next minute for their planned match with Cody Rhodes.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling News Co), Fenix was originally supposed to face Cody Rhodes next week.

Cody Rhodes was supposed to face Fenix on AEW Dynamite

According to a report by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that AEW had to make a change to their original planned programming. It appears that Fenix was supposed to be facing Cody Rhodes next week for his AEW TNT title defense.

Currently, instead of Fenix, Quen will be facing Cody in the match instead.

AEW officials found out that Fenix was not ready to wrestle due to an injury that he had suffered to his ankle on the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before AEW: Double or Nothing, and he was not yet ready to return.

As a result, they had to remove the references to Fenix out of their show, but one reference was not removed and fans spotted it. Tony Khan revealed that they had thought that they had caught all the references, but the one mention of Fenix slipped past despite that after a long week of wrestling, and they thought they had done it correctly until it was too late.

We worked hard in post, I thought we’d caught everything, the mention of Fenix slipped by a few of us in the final pass after a long week, + we thought we had the Fyter time correct, it was right on TSN I guess but not on TNT, we caught it today but didn’t get it changed in time. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2020

Advertisement

There was some confusion regarding this as fans wonder if the match is not live, but Khan confirmed that the matches were going to be live and they were only referring to a match-graphic that was put out in a different format.

It’s live! Jeff just posted the TNT Championship match graphic in a different format than the others, but all of the matches next week will be live. Thank you for supporting #AEW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2020

Instead, Cody Rhodes will be facing Marcq Quen of Private Part on the next episode of AEW Dynamite and defend his title against him. Quen and Private Party as a whole have received more attention after they had teamed with Matt Hardy before, and Hardy even put them over on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Now, with the match set to take place, it will be worth noting how Quen is portrayed as it appears that Private Party are about to receive somewhat of a push.