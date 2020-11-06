AEW Dynamite and NXT viewership and TV ratings revealed for Election Day episodes 

This week's episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT didn't chart in the top 50 cable shows, and thus, the viewership figures and ratings were delayed.

AEW got back to winning ways by drawing 717,000 viewers compared to NXT's figure of 610,000 viewers. NXT beat AEW last week with the Halloween Havoc show drawing 876,000 viewers. Last week's Dynamite drew 781,000 viewers.

AEW: 717,000

NXT: 610,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 5, 2020

The viewership figures for both NXT and AEW Dynamite were expected to be low this week as the companies went up against the Election Day for the US Presidency. All the major news outlets and networks focussed on Election Day coverage, and they all drew massive numbers.

When it comes to the demographic breakdown, all the ratings were not disclosed as the shows didn't chart in the top 50, which all featured news channels.

AEW, however, did get a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demo, while NXT got a 0.14 rating in the same demographic. AEW ranked at #56 while NXT stood at the 68th spot in the Cable Top 150.

AEW was actually the #2 non-news show on television in P18-49 Wednesday behind only REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 5, 2020

As expected, both companies witnessed significant drops due to all the Election Day news coverage.

What happened on this week's episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite opened with a tag team match between MJF & Wardlow against Sammy Guevara and Ortiz. Miro wrestled his first singles match in AEW against Trent of the Best Friends.

Private Party and The Young Bucks had a typical Bucks TV match that included a post-match angle featuring FTR, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were involved in an intense segment ahead of their AEW title match at Full Gear.

PAC made his first AEW Dynamite appearance in months and seemed even more unhinged in a pre-taped segment. Nyla Rose picked up a comfortable win over Red Velvet before the main event of the evening.

Cody and The Gunn Club teamed up for a six-man tag team match against The Dark Order to close out the show.

Over at NXT, Dakota Kai picked up a big win over Ember Moon to kick off the latest episode. Cameron Grimes and Kushida had a really good match that had a unique finish.

Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch, collectively known as 'The Kings of NXT,' made a big statement on NXT by attacking Ever-Rise, Drake Maverick, and Killian Dain. Toni Storm and Shotzi Blackheart had a singles match on the show, including the heartbreaking moment of Blackheart's tank getting destroyed by Candice LeRae. Tommaso Ciampa beat Velveteen Dream to end the most recent episode of NXT.