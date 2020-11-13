AEW Dynamite and NXT viewership and TV ratings revealed for Nov. 11 episodes

With the news surrounding the 2020 Presidential Election dying down, both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT saw an increase in viewership Wednesday night. Dynamite came in 17th place in the top 50 spots on cable. NXT, however, just missed the top 50, placing 56th on cable for the evening.

Following Full Gear, AEW saw an increase in their ratings last night hitting 764,000 viewers, up from last weeks 717,000. NXT also saw their audience increase this week with 632,000, up from last weeks 610,000.

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top with a 0.30 rating remaining even from last week's show. Meanwhile, NXT saw an increase in the demo from last week going from a 0.14 to a 0.16. So, the black and gold brand is heading in the right direction.

If you eliminate all of the news shows from the equation, AEW Dynamite actually placed third on cable television last night behind two episodes of the Real Housewives.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw the long-awaited return of "The Bastard" PAC, who is looking to disrupt the dysfunctional family that Eddie Kingston has created in recent months. The table was also set for a future encounter between former AEW TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes, and NBA legend and TNT personality, Shaquille O'Neil.

Over on WWE NXT, there were three title matches including one shocking title change. Leon Ruff became the brand new NXT North American Champion in an upset victory over Johnny Gargano.

It also featured a great women's match between Toni Storm and Candice LeRae. This led to the reveal that Indi Hartwell was the person behind the Ghostface mask who first appeared at NXT: Halloween Havoc.