AEW Dynamite viewership drops to 2020 low, still defeats NXT

AEW Dynamite recorded its worst ratings of the year but still managed to finish ahead of NXT in the Wednesday night ratings war. This is the fourth consecutive week when AEW has finished ahead of NXT after losing in back-to-back weeks for the first time last month. Both shows had to compete with "UFC: Smith vs. Teixeira" for viewers' attention this week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew 654,000 viewers this week- down from last week's 732,000. The show finished at No. 15 in the 18-49 demographic for the night. It had finished at No. 12 last week. This is the lowest viewership reported for AEW Dynamite in 2020.

According to the report, NXT was down to 604,000 viewers this Wednesday- from 663,000 from last week. It and came in at No. 46 with a .15 rating while AEW had a rating of .23 for the night. However, it was still better than NXT's lowest viewership of 542,000 recorded on the night of March 18.

AEW Dynamite, NXT perform below average

According to Bryan Alvarez, both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT performed below average this week as they went head-to-head with UFC.

AEW: 654,000

NXT: 604,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 14, 2020

Demos same as always, AEW won everything except 50+, both shows below average perhaps somewhat due to UFC head-to-head, AEW was #15 and NXT was #46. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 14, 2020

Both the shows saw an decrease in ratings from last week. AEW Dynamite had a 11% decrease from last week's ratings. NXT, on the other hand, had an decrease of 9% compared to last week's show. viewership.