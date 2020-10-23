AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT drop in ratings this week

AEW Dynamite picked another win over WWE NXT on week 54 of the Wednesday night war. However, both shows witnessed a drop in ratings from last week.

AEW Dynamite ratings for October 21st, 2020

According to showbuzzdaily.com, Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite drew 753,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT. The show was ranked at No.13 in the Top 50 Original Cable Telecasts list. This was a drop in ratings for the AEW show compared to last week's episode. The October 14th, 2020 episode of Dynamite had 826,000 viewers.

WWE NXT Ratings for October 21st, 2020

While AEW saw the more considerable drop, WWE's NXT also took a hit in terms of ratings. Last night's episode had 644,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This meant that NXT did not make the Cable Top 50 list for the third time in a row, ranking at No.56 this week. The previous episode of NXT drew 651,000 viewers with 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic.

What could have caused the drop in ratings?

Both shows faced some stiff competition this week in terms of ratings. The debut of new fall shows, MLB's World Series Game #2 and Tucker Carlson Tonight contributed towards the drop for AEW Dynamite and NXT in 18-49 demographic.

The MLB World Series Game No.2 on FOX also took place last night topping network television in viewership with an average of 8.950 million viewers. The World Series game also took the No.1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.3 rating.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable with 5.330 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight also had a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 list.

Both the MLB World Series and Tucker Carlson Tonight beat AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT not just in viewership, but in the 18-49 demographic as well.