AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings for Feb. 10 revealed

Even though both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT had great shows last night, their numbers on Wednesday night suffered. News programming dominated the evening due to what's happening currently in the United States.

Over the last few months, when the news is dominating the viewership, professional wrestling suffers. This week was no exception.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw a decrease in their ratings with 741,000 viewers, down from 844,000 last week. NXT, however, saw another decline this week with 558,000 viewers, down from 610,000. Both shows saw a loss of viewership from the week before.

AEW: 741,000

NXT: 558,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 11, 2021

AEW Dynamite finished 21st on cable for Wednesday as WWE NXT misses the top 50

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top but saw a decrease from last week, with a 0.32 to 0.29. NXT also saw a decrease in the demo from last week, going from 0.15 to 0.12. Both shows suffered a lot against news programming that aired pretty much all day Wednesday.

Unfortunately for NXT, they did not make the top 50 on cable, placing 62nd for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in 21st overall. With AEW typically finding themselves somewhere in the top five every Wednesday, this was a pretty significant drop for them.

THIS SUNDAY at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day:



The #WWENXT Women's Championship is on the line in a Triple Threat Match between @RealMMartinez, Toni Storm & @shirai_io!



Who will walk out with the victory and the sacred championship? pic.twitter.com/ko5s5EkwX8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021

Last night's AEW Dynamite opened with Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against Joey Janela.

The main event was an insane pinfalls count anywhere match. AEW Champion Kenny Omega teamed with KENTA of New Japan Pro Wrestling against Lance Archer and the IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, over on WWE NXT, the black and gold brand kicked off the evening with MSK and Legado Del Fantasma in the semi-finals of the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The show ended with another semi-final match, which saw Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher face off against The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Did you enjoy the shows from WWE and AEW last night? Which match was your favorite? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.