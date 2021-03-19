AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for March 17

If current reports turn out to be true, the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and WWE NXT is coming to an end. If NXT moves to Tuesdays following WrestleMania, there are only three more weeks before both shows are allowed to shine on separate nights.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw a small increase in their ratings with 768,000 viewers, up from 743,000 last week. NXT saw a large decrease this week with 597,000 viewers, which is down from 691,000. The Masked Singer on FOX continues to damage wrestling's numbers on Wednesday nights.

AEW Dynamite and NXT see another demo decrease

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top but saw a decrease from last week, from 0.32 to 0.28. NXT also saw a decrease in the demo from last week, going from 0.18 to 0.13.

Both companies once again saw their demo numbers dip this week. If NXT moves to Tuesdays in April, it will be very beneficial to both shows in the future.

NXT was in the top 50 on cable this week, placing 42nd for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in sixth overall. Both companies saw drops in their rankings this week, and while AEW's was very small, NXT's drop was rather large.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with Cody Rhodes going one-on-one with Penta El Zero. The evening's main event was a Lights Out match between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa. It was the first time women had main-evented an AEW show.

Meanwhile, on NXT, the show opened up with an in-ring promo between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. The main event saw Balor team up with Kross to challenge Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for the NXT Tag Team titles.

Did you enjoy WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite last night? Which show had your favorite match or segment? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.