AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for March 31

The Wednesday night war concludes next week, and judging by last night's viewership, both AEW and WWE NXT are probably pretty happy about getting their own nights following WrestleMania.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw another decrease in their viewership with 700,000 viewers. This is down from 757,000 last week. NXT saw a decrease as well this week with 654,000 viewers, which is down from 678,000 on March 24th. Once again, the Masked Singer on FOX did some viewership damage to both programs. NXT is probably really thrilled to be moving off Wednesdays in a couple of weeks.

AEW: 700,000

NXT: 654,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 1, 2021

AEW Dynamite's demo was the seventh-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT enters the top 15

In the all-important 18-49 ratings demographic, AEW once again came out on top but saw a decrease from last week, from 0.30 to 0.26. NXT, however, saw a big increase in the demo from last week, going from 0.14 to 0.21. With NXT gaining momentum as they prepare to leave Wednesday nights, this will probably benefit both shows even more once they have their own night.

NXT did place in the top 15 on cable this week, coming in at 12th for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in seventh place overall. With NXT rising and AEW dropping one spot, the black and gold brand closed the gap considerably last night between the two shows.

AEW Dynamite opened up last night with Christian Cage's AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian of SCU. The show closed with the Arcade Anarchy match that featured Miro and Kip Sabian taking on Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. The main event also featured the returns of Trent and Kris Statlander.

WWE NXT opened with Roderick Strong going one on one with Cameron Grimes. The show closed with a battle royal that set up next week's gauntlet match on night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

What did you think of AEW and NXT last night? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.