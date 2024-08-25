AEW fans shout NSFW CM Punk chant at All In 2024

A vulgar chant directed at WWE Superstar CM Punk broke out during AEW All In 2024 today at Wembley Stadium in London. The 45-year-old was fired by the promotion after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at last year's edition of the pay-per-view.

CM Punk returned to wrestling after seven years away on the second episode of AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, his time in the promotion did not go as planned, and he was involved in multiple backstage altercations. The conflict between Perry and Punk last year was reportedly due to the current TNT Champion wanting to use real glass on AEW Collision.

Perry broke out some real glass today at All In during his Coffin Match against Darby Allin, prompting a "f*** CM Punk!" chant from the crowd.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 last November. He suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match and missed several months of action.

He returned to the ring at SummerSlam but lost to Drew McIntyre in a singles match. The veteran will be facing The Scottish Warrior once again in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin next weekend.

Vince Russo criticizes CM Punk's rivalry against Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently took the promotion to task for the storyline between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW.

The rivalry between McIntyre and Punk has become very personal. The Scotsman stole a bracelet with AJ Lee (Punk's wife) and his dog's name on it and is still wearing it around. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized the promotion for the storyline being centered around a cheap bracelet.

"I can just hear the conversation where they want there to be some stakes. Punk says, 'I got this bracelet with Larry and AJ's name on it.' That's when I'm standing there and I'm looking at Punk and this is exactly what I'm doing, 'Really bro? A three-dollar bracelet?' That's what I'm saying, bro." [From 19:53 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins served as the Special Guest Referee for the match between Punk and McIntyre at SummerSlam. The Straight Edge Superstar got frustrated with The Visionary during the match and hit him with the GTS.

McIntyre capitalized on the distraction to pick up the pinfall victory. Seth Rollins confronted Punk on the RAW after SummerSlam but was brutally attacked by Bronson Reed from behind. Rollins has not appeared on WWE television since the August 5 edition of RAW.

