AEW gets back old ECW title after 21 years, Brian Cage crowned the champion

A championship belt that vanished in 1999 has returned to AEW!

Taz reintroduced the title at Fyter Fest before awarding it to Brian Cage.

The FTW Championship is back in AEW.

There was a lot of speculation regarding the Taz's major announcement, and it ended up about the return of an old ECW Championship from back in the day. Taz was out in the ring on night two of AEW Fyter Fest with something covered in black cloth. It looked like a title belt, and that was exactly what it was!

He cut a promo about the upcoming AEW World title match between Brian Cage and Jon Moxley which is scheduled to take place next week at Fight for the Fallen.

Taz then revealed the FTW (F*** The World) World Heavyweight Championship and awarded it to Brian Cage. Yeah, folks, the FTW Championship is back.

What is the FTW Championship?

In case you didn't know, the FTW Championship was a title belt that was active in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) for a year from 1998 to 1999.

Taz introduced the title on May 14, 1998, at 'It Ain't Seinfeld' after he was unable to get a shot at the ECW World Championship. Shane Douglas, the reigning ECW Champion at that time, was injured and the storyline revolved around his refusal to defend the title against Taz.

Miffed by the lack of world title opportunities, Taz took it upon himself to become a champion and created the FTW Championship. He billed it as the real world title and considered it to be more appreciated than the actual world title.

The FTW title was active until March 21 1999 when Taz unified the title with the ECW World Championship after he defeated Sabu in a title vs. title match at the Living Dangerously show.

The FTW title was not an officially sanctioned title by ECW, and was termed to be 'unrecognized' by the company. Even though it was said to be ECW head honcho Paul Heyman's idea to compensate for the storylines being dropped due to unforeseen injuries, the title was booked to be the symbol of a renegade and it perfectly fit Taz's character. Taz himself designed and created the belt, which is why he owns the rights to the title.

Sabu is the only other wrestler who held the FTW title apart from Taz during the short tenure of the championship.

FTW Championship in AEW

The FTW Championship is officially in AEW, and Brian Cage is the inaugural champion. It will be interesting to see how AEW books the title going forward and whether or not it would be a long-term feature on AEW Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on the FTW World Heavyweight Championship in AEW?