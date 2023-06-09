AEW wrestler MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) referenced WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross on this week's episode of Dynamite during his promo battle with Adam Cole.

During the show, the current AEW Champion was confronted by The Panama City Playboy, and the two stars got into a verbal showdown. The Salt of the Earth stated that the company has done everything to make the latter look cool, as he's been given big matches, cool t-shirts and a reality show. MJF continued by saying that they make him look special by ringing the bell, a popular line that Cole used against Karrion Kross in WWE NXT.

Wrestling fans who caught the reference took to Twitter to comment on it. You can check out some of the comments in a series of tweets below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #AEWDynamite Karrion Kross at the house screaming and throwing up Karrion Kross at the house screaming and throwing up 😭😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/MDhpIQjPVI

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE @TheEnemiesPE3 Brah he's laughing & competing almost weekly on a show with more then twice the viewers @TheEnemiesPE3 Brah he's laughing & competing almost weekly on a show with more then twice the viewers https://t.co/x1W9sZUUvI

Chris Ketchem @ChrisKetchem3 @TheEnemiesPE3 lol they cant even come up with original lines??? they gotta use recycled NXT promos? lol @TheEnemiesPE3 lol they cant even come up with original lines??? they gotta use recycled NXT promos? lol

ًGeorgeddie1998 @Georgeddie1998 @TheEnemiesPE3 AEW is literally WWE copy and pasted at this point. Lmao. @TheEnemiesPE3 AEW is literally WWE copy and pasted at this point. Lmao.

Karrion Kross reveals that WWE didn't want him to fire back at Adam Cole during their heated exchange on NXT

Adam Cole verbally decimated The Doomwalker when they went back and forth on the mic in WWE NXT. The clip from the segment is often posted on social media which gets a lot of reactions.

After he was released by WWE, Karrion Kross revealed on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that he had planned a response to Adam Cole's line, but the higher-ups didn't want him to say it.

“I got the promo the day before, 24 hours before...So, when I got to work that day, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s not finished’ and I was like, ‘Okay, cool. I have some stuff I’d like to say’ and it was basically my rebuttal was pretty much the opposite of what he had said to me, which was something of the nature like, ‘Well, you need guys like me to make these people believe in you because there’s 17-year-old kids in the audience the same size as you that can beat the living sh*t out of you in a legitimate fight so, when you’re saying this company makes me feel special, I make these people believe in you because without me, there would be no Adam Cole," said Kross.

Loaded Wrestling Podcast @LoadedWrestle





MJF ain't playing games with Adam Cole tonight! #AEWDynamite "That's an awful lot of tough talk coming from Keith Lee's manager!"MJF ain't playing games with Adam Cole tonight! "That's an awful lot of tough talk coming from Keith Lee's manager!" 💀MJF ain't playing games with Adam Cole tonight! 😂 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/tLqE9br3ga

MJF made another WWE reference during his segment with Cole on AEW Dynamite this week. His response to something that the latter said was:

"That's an awful lot of talk coming from Keith Lee's manager."

Do you think Adam Cole will dethrone MJF for the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments below!

