AEW makes a big announcement for the women's division

As announced on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, a Women's Tag Team tournament is scheduled to take place in the summer.

Labelled as the 'Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw', the tournament will feature eight tag teams consisting a total of sixteen women from the AEW roster.

More details on the format of the tournament and what the winner would stand to gain have not been revealed. The winners would surely get a cup for their efforts as revealed in the title of the tournament.

All Elite Wrestling put out the following teaser to hype it up:

Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams

It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw



Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

Brandi Rhodes was unsurprisingly the first person from AEW to get her thoughts in about the tournament, and she tweeted out a graphic of the Nightmare Sisters being ready to bring it!

It's happening!!!! We asked for something to fight for and we got it 🙌🏾 #NightmareSisters want all the smoke...BRING IT!!! 🔥#AEWDynamite #AEWDeadlyDraw

It’s happening!!!! We asked for something to fight for and we got it 🙌🏾 #NightmareSisters want all the smoke...BRING IT!!! 🔥#AEWDynamite #AEWDeadlyDraw pic.twitter.com/NEcDknCuKH — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 23, 2020

Nyla Rose responded to Brandi Rhdoes' tweet by proposing a hookah bar.

🤣🤣🤣 they want the smoke.... @VickieGuerrero I guess it’s time we open a hookah bar then 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #burnEMup 💀 https://t.co/d6ktAwgYif — 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 23, 2020

Several other AEW stars reacted to the announcement on Twitter, and we've compiled all the reactions below:

THIS IS THE BEST NEWS. Shida better not find a better partner than me while I’m out. I’m devasted I can’t be in on this action. https://t.co/sRKo2b5JAr — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) July 23, 2020

AEW's Women's division

The AEW Women's division needed this. AEW currently doesn't have the deepest Women's division and the recent injuries, as well as the limitations caused by the pandemic, haven't helped their cause either.

There has been a noticeable lack of credible challengers for AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. AEW, however, has managed to create a compelling storyline between Big Swole and the injured Britt Baker.

AEW needs more storylines to push the women's division forward, and 'The Deadly Draw' tournament is a step in the right direction.

As noted earlier, AEW has not announced the eight teams as well as what's at stake in the tournament. Brandi Rhodes and Allie have already confirmed their status for the tournament. Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, Big Swole and Penelope Ford have also been prominently featured in AEW's trailer.

AEW could build the tournament around the talents mentioned above, and we should ideally get to know the teams as we edge closer to the competition.

What would the winners gain from the tournament? Could AEW introduce the Women's tag team titles soon? We'll have to wait for the company to spill the beans as time passes.