Popular AEW star announces they will NOT renew their AEW contract

A fan favorite in the AEW Women's Division, Big Swole, announced on Twitter that she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. Citing her personal journey dealing with "Shadow Work". This is a process in which a person gets in touch with parts and thoughts of one's mind that may be repressed.

Big Swole said in a lengthy tweet that she communicated with AEW owner Tony Khan, and other AEW officials when making her decision. Indicating that the decision for her not to re-sign was "mutual".

"Over the past couple of months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn and change. Dealing with shadow work took strength. I didn't know I had," she wrote. "I thank God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with TK (Tony Khan) and AEW higher officials we've decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement. I've enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I've lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality," Big Swole's Offical Twitter (h/t Comicbook.com)

Big Swole signed with AEW in 2019, and leaves the company with a 33-13 win/loss career record with All Elite Wrestling. She currently has a 16-4 record with the company in 2021. Following her AEW Women's Championship match with then Hikaru Shida on AEW's Anniversary Special, which she lost, Big Swole was featured primarily on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

The powerhouse's biggest feud for the company was against current AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. The feud would last throughout the summer of 2020, eventually leading the two to face off in a "Tooth and Nail" match. It was a taped match which took place at Baker's dental office during the AEW All Out pay-per-view that September.

The former AEW star is married to WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander

Big Swole is married to former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. They have been blessed with a beautiful daughter, Adessah. While both her and Alexander work for different companies, it doesn't mean that Big Swole has not made her feelings clear on how WWE treats her husband.

Back in July this year, Big Swole took to Twitter to express her displeasure at Cedric Alexander taking a loss to Jaxson Ryker on Monday Night RAW.

Big Swole Baby @SwoleWorld All of us watching Cedric get pinned by lil’ Hogan. All of us watching Cedric get pinned by lil’ Hogan. https://t.co/vXbntkMpcf

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Big Swole's career in AEW? Do you think she will return to the company, or move to a new one soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Big Swole will return to AEW? Yes No 7 votes so far