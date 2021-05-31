AEW owner Tony Khan reveals NJPW's reaction to his promo on WWE's Nick Khan

Tony Khan has revealed he spoke to NJPW about his recent AEW promo on WWE's Nick Khan, and they gave him the go-ahead. The AEW owner recently took digs at WWE's President & Chief Revenue Officer and claimed there was a place in the wrestling world for just one of them.

WWE is reportedly in talks to sign a partnership deal with NJPW, and that was a major topic of discussion in the world of pro-wrestling last week. The forbidden door is reportedly set to reopen, and that could signal the end of NJPW and AEW working together.

Tony Khan said New Japan Pro Wrestling liked the idea of his promo on Nick Khan and WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 31, 2021

After AEW Double or Nothing last night, Tony Khan spoke to journalists in the post-show media scrum. The first question was regarding his promo about NJPW and Nick Khan.

Tony Khan said:

"I talked to New Japan and I asked them if they thought it would be a good idea and a good promo. They thought it was great and I thought it would be a great promo. It made sense. It was a big weekend for us and it's true, we have a lot of stuff going with New Japan. Everyone is welcome to talk to each other and we've done some great stuff with New Japan just in the last few weeks and I think we're going to do a lot of great things going forward with everything we've talked about and agreed to. I'm excited about it." [h/t Fightful]

What did Tony Khan say in his promo about WWE's potential partnership with NJPW?

The Wrestling Observer initially reported on potential WWE-NJPW talks, and since then, every single media house that covers pro-wrestling has brought it up.

Ahead of tonight’s Live #AEWDynamite at 10pm ET/9pm CT, and #AEWDoN on ppv Sunday, AEW Owner/President @TonyKhan, aka the Forbidden Door, addressed rumors of a relationship between @WWE & @njpwglobal, + what this means to @AEW! Watch Dynamite tonight LIVE coming up on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/atFTSrvyqZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021

AEW's Tony Khan took advantage of the situation to cut a promo, and he sent the following message to WWE's Nick Khan:

"I read in the Observer today that New Japan is in talks with WWE's President Nick Khan. Well, Nick I have to say that if you have been talking to New Japan Wrestling for two months then you've gotten a lot done. I have future plans for the US Title, so you've really gotten a lot done in the last two months, Nick. In fact, I think there's only room for one Khan in the wrestling business. It's me, it's Tony Khan. Not some con-man from Connecticut."

