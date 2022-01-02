"Forever my champion" – AEW personality sends a message to former WWE Champion Big E after Day 1

At the Day 1 pay-per-view, Big E lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal-Five-Way Match.

After the show, AEW's Amanda Huber took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Big E. In one of her latest tweets, Huber wrote, 'Forever my champion,' as a sign of respect towards the now-former champion.

Check out Amanda Huber's tweet below:

On the September 13 episode of RAW, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship.

It was Big E's first world title win in the company. He then defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2021 and faced Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021. The former WWE Champion lost to Roman in the Champion vs. Champion match.

Big E's WWE title reign came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar

At the Day 1 pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship by beating Big E. At the tail-end of the match, Big E stumped Bobby Lashley with The Big Ending. He then tried to do the same to Brock Lesnar.

However, The Beast reversed Big E's attempt into an F5. Lesnar then pinned the now-former champion to win the title and end Big E's reign at 110 days.

Initially, Lesnar was to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. The showdown would've been a Crown Jewel 2021 rematch, where The Head of the Table defeated The Beast Incarnate to retain the Universal title.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns bout didn't take place as the reigning Universal Champion tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the match.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Abhinav Singh