"He trusted me" - AEW producer honestly opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon

AEW producer Dean Malenko was recently a guest on Talk Is Jericho, where he discussed his run as a road agent in WWE and his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Dean Malenko is a multiple time former WCW Cruiserweight Champion. He also wrestled in WWE and worked as a road agent for the company for many years. Malenko left WWE after 18 years in 2019, and he signed with AEW later that year.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Dean Malenko said that he had a good relationship with Vince McMahon during his tenure in WWE. Malenko also opened up about Vince McMahon trusted him with his role in helping talent:

"I thought we had a great relationship in the beginning and the middle. It wasn’t bad at the end either, I just thought it was time for me to go. Vince is very stern, and it’s his show, and we get that. I don’t think he expected anything less than perfection. He trusted me a lot to go out there to help the talent try to get the best match and camera angles and teach guys the business a little. There, you’re a producer/agent. H/T: 411Mania

Dean Malenko is on @TalkIsJericho with his longtime friend @IAmJericho. He discusses leaving @WWE and joining @AEW, wrestling in Japan, and who he calls "a modern-day Mysterio." Plus he talks about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and living with it. https://t.co/ReMYw9t8Zb — WebIsJericho.com (@WebIsJericho) March 24, 2021

On the podcast, Malenko briefly described his role as a road agent/producer, in which he tried to help wrestlers have the best match they possibly could. As a veteran who was praised for his in-ring talent during his prime, Malenko was a natural fit for the position in Vince McMahon's company.

A quick look at Dean Malenko's career and how he signed with AEW

Dean Malenko in WWE

Known as the "Man of a 1000 Holds", Dean Malenko got his first big break in ECW. After a short but successful run there, Malenko went on to sign with WCW, where he cemented his reputation as one of the best in-ring performers in the business.

Competing mainly in WCW's famed cruiserweight division, Malenko went on to become a four-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion. He also held the WCW Tag Team Championship and the WCW United States Championship.

After his release from WCW, Malenko signed with WWE with the rest of The Radicalz. Although his time working for Vince McMahon wasn't as successful, he won the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship twice.

Before I knew what a technical wrestler was I thought Dean Malenko was the perfect wrestler. Imagine being a kid, everyone else loved The Rock. I just wanted to perfect the Texas Cloverleaf #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/gWuOv3ezaC — enrico flamenco 🦩 (@enricovsworld) March 20, 2021

Following his retirement from in-ring competition, Malenko worked as a producer and road agent in WWE for many years. Malenko signed with AEW after he left WWE in 2019. He is now a senior producer with AEW.