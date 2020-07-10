AEW's Brandi Rhodes takes shot at Britt Baker for putting 'plastic' in her face

Brandi Rhodes did not miss an opportunity to make fun of AEW's Britt Baker.

Britt Baker apparently now has a 'broken nose', which she will be selling with this.

Britt Baker has been out of action on AEW for quite some time now. AEW Dynamite episodes have seen Britt Baker next to the ring in what can only be called her 'Wheelchair mobile' and she has managed to involve herself with certain AEW wrestlers, just as Big Swole found out recently. As she has been out with her leg injury, Britt Baker has not been able to wrestle, but from her position in the wheelchair has still managed to make herself a nuisance, even using sticks to hit Big Swole. Swole took exception this and made it her business to make Britt Baker's life miserable. She dumped her in a dumpster once, and the next week, when that was not possible, dumped garbage on her instead. Britt Baker took issue with this and is suing Big Swole, while AEW has also suspended her. With that being the case, when Britt Baker complained about Big Swole further on Twitter, Brandi Rhodes chimed in.

Brandi Rhodes takes a shot at AEW's Britt Baker

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2, Britt Baker had served Big Swole with papers and had sent her home. However, Big Swole still managed to get back into the stadium and then she threw a paper directly at her bodyguard. Unfortunately, her bodyguard's hand went back and smacked Britt Baker, in which situation she immediately started to pretend that her nose was broken. Britt Baker screamed loudly and acted almost as if she was dying while Big Swole was taken away.

"We need a doctor." - @tonyschiavone24



"She is a doctor!" - @JRsBBQ



"Yeah but she's a dentist." - @tonyschiavone24



Uhhh Tony do you know the pandora's box you might've just opened on dissing @RealBrittBaker like that 😳 #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/iwSDVZG8DQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020

Following the episode, Britt Baker tried to pretend that her nose was broken and said so on Twitter. AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes decided to chime in when Britt Baker complained about her apparent broken nose. She said that it was fine, and that it was the perfect excuse for Britt Baker to put even more 'plastic' in her face, taking a shot at her for what seems to be previous plastic surgery.

"Aww Britt that’s okay! It’s just another excuse to put more plastic in your face...always seems to cheer ya up."

Aww Britt that’s okay! It’s just another excuse to put more plastic in your face...always seems to cheer ya up 😘 https://t.co/BTk7A6b41N — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 9, 2020