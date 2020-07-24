AEW's Darby Allin possibly suffered 'brutal' concussion

In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Taz introduced his new faction in AEW. While Taz was already managing Brian Cage, on AEW Dark, he also recruited new AEW wrestler, Ricky Starks to his cause. With Taz leading them, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks immediately posed an imposing figure in the current AEW roster picture. The manner of the introduction of the new faction on AEW Dynamite was not the most favorable for Darby Allin, however.

Darby Allin was interrupting Taz and Brian Cage who were out first when he was brutally attacked on the ramp by Ricky Starks from behind, who even used Allin's own skateboard against him.

Now, according to a report by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats), it appears that Darby Allin suffered an injury during the segment.

Darby Allin suffers concussion during AEW Dynamite segment

Darby Allin was making his big return to AEW Dynamite in the segment where he was interrupting Taz and Brian Cage. Unfortunately, when Ricky Starks hit him hard from behind he went into the ring ropes. This snapped his head back from the top rope and he fell in a heap. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the segment resulted in Darby Allin suffering a concussion from the attack.

“This poor guy. Darby makes his big return. He’s coming down to the ring, and Ricky Starks runs up and he hit him so hard from behind. And Darby flies into the top rope. His head snaps back on the top rope. He goes down like he’s dead. I watched this over and over again. Apparently Darby got a concussion from this attack from behind. Absolutely brutal. I like Ricky Starks, but I have no idea what this guy was thinking. He just ran this dude over from behind.”

Unfortunately for Darby Allin, his head snapping on the ropes was not the end of his punishment as he was hit with two Powerbombs from Brian Cage as well. Jon Moxley saved him from further punishment with the run-in with the help of the barbed wire baseball bat. Even after the save, Darby Allin fell back into the ropes for support as he was unsteady on his feet.

Hopefully, it is nothing too serious. In the meantime, stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we will provide updates on the situation as and when they arise.