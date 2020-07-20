AEW's Dasha Gonzalez has become the latest wrestler to join Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Titan Games. She was announced for the second season of the NBC series. Now, in an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dasha Gonzalez has talked about her time in Titan Games, which is set to air soon, and her previous awkward meeting with The Rock while working in WWE, before they worked together during her time on the Titan Games show.

Dasha Gonzalez on her awkward meeting with The Rock

Dasha Gonzalez talked about her meeting with The Rock when she was a part of WWE. At the time, she was still a backstage interviewer.

Walking backstage, Dasha Gonzalez met The Rock backstage, when the Hollywood Superstar was talking to Roman Reigns before WWE started broadcasting their television show for that day. Dasha was naturally feeling shy at meeting The Rock, and so just ran away after greeting him with a 'hi'. At the time, she did not get to meet him, however, with her time on Titan Games that changed, and The Rock met with her and encouraged her.

"I had met The Rock one time talking to Roman Reigns on a case backstage before TV one day. I was like, 'Hi, I'm Dasha.' I very awkwardly said hi and ran away. I didn't really get to meet him. It was pretty cool to be able to chat with him and receive encouragement from him."

Dasha Gonzalez in AEW since leaving WWE

Dasha Gonzalez is a former member of the WWE staff and is currently an announcer on AEW. She became known for her time with WWE as a ring announcer and then a backstage interviewer, under the name Dasha Fuentes. Since then, Dasha Gonzalez was recruited by AEW, who signed her on as a Spanish commentator for AEW Dark. Since then, she has also acted as a ring announcer in place of Justin Roberts, and as a co-host for Tony Schiavone. Given Dasha Gonzalez's five years experience in WWE, it may not be too widely known that she originally wanted to be an in-ring performer.

She has started exploring this side of her character outside AEW and competed in a match against Renee Michelle, who is also known for her marriage with WWE's Drake Maverick.