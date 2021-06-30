AEW's Eddie Kingston defends jabs at WWE

Eddie Kingston has never been one to shy away from controversial comments on the mic. Now, he's defending some he made following Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite that took jabs at the company's competition.

Eddie Kingston bashes the 'other channel'

In a video posted to the AEW YouTube channel, Kingston took to the mic to praise AEW and its fans, following an intense match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy.

During an interview with WrestleZone's Dominic DeAngelo (H/T to Fightful), Eddie Kingston seemed to brush off the issue, reminding us that wrestling companies taking potshots at each other isn't a new phenomenon.

Eddie Kingston On Taking Jabs At Other Brands: 'Competition's Good. Watch Wrestling. I Don’t Care.' https://t.co/2ypG9dT2Fz — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 29, 2021

"I grew up during days in the ’90s where you had guys in ECW calling out everybody. You had WCW doing everything they could to beat World Wrestling Federation at the time."

Eddie Kingston would go on to say that he and AEW were as willing to take it as they were willing to dish it out.

Relax. I expect people from the other joint if they’re allowed to mention our names, they’ll probably do the same thing cause you know what I mean? They want their home team to win. It’s just like the NFL or Major League Baseball, man. You wanna go with your home team, AEW’s my team. That’s my squad.

He would wrap up his explanation with a plea for all fans to just enjoy pro wrestling in general and that competition is good for everybody.

my takeaway from that AEW promo is Eddie Kingston has gone from selling his boots to being the top face AEW uses to send everyone home happy in a year's time just by sheer force of being Eddie Kingston and that'll never stop being wild to me. — luchablog (@luchablog) June 28, 2021

Eddie Kingston will be back on this week's Dynamite - back to its usual Wednesday time slot - where he'll be teaming up with Penta El Zero M to take on The Young Bucks.

Do you agree with Eddie Kingston's comments that people should just enjoy wrestling and that one company taking a shot at another is just part of the industry? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Daniel Wood