WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan has certainly had a good month so far. Following her reunion with Ruby Riott, the WWE RAW Superstar also celebrated the launch of the first-ever WWE T-shirts with her name on it.

Liv Morgan took to Twitter and celebrated the milestone with her fans, thanking them for supporting her in her journey. The WWE RAW Superstar also urged her followers to purchase the merchandise from the WWE Shop.

Here's what Liv Morgan said on Twitter:

"THE MOMENT YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR.... I finally got my very own shirt on http://shop.wwe.com BUY one and WATCH ME .. you know you want to"

THE MOMENT YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR.... I finally got my very own shirt on https://t.co/Bp8FIHzBab BUY one and WATCH ME .. you know you want to 🖤😉 https://t.co/U5lwblufFC pic.twitter.com/Muwn4IW8BD — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 17, 2020

Following that, several pro-wrestling Superstars took to social media to congratulate Liv Morgan. That lost included AEW Superstar Joey Janela who congratulated the WWE RAW Superstar on the accomplishment and said that it was about time.

"About time! Congratulations!"

A grateful Liv Morgan responded with gratitude towards the support shown from the AEW Superstar. In addition to Joey Janela, WWE Superstars Dakota Kai and Ember Moon also congratulated Morgan for finally getting her own merchandise.

Liv Morgan and her current run in WWE

Advertisement

Liv Morgan's highly-anticipated return to WWE RAW was a part of the controversial storyline involving Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley, She was brought back as Lana's secret lover and regularly featured in the final part of that feud.

Apart from this storyline, Liv Morgan engaged in a few matches against former teammate Ruby Riott on WWE RAW. WWE teased a brutal rivalry, but they ultimately decided to cut this storyline short.

Following that, it appeared that Liv Morgan is lost in the shuffle as there were no concrete plans for her on WWE RAW. However, that changed recently when her former teammate Ruby Riott found herself at a constant disadvantage in her multiple altercations with The IIconics.

Finally, Morgan and Riott joined forces yet again and confirmed that the Riott Squad are indeed back together. Even though the former member of their stable -- Sarah Logan -- is no longer with WWE, it will be interesting to see what's in store for the reunited group on WWE RAW.