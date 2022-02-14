AEW star Miro claims he earned more driving taxis than when he started out in WWE

Miro has gone through a huge evolution in his on-screen character since he debuted in AEW in 2020. After having huge expectations from the talented superstar, his early days weren't the best, but he continued to grow and ended up winning the TNT championship as well.

But his early days at AEW were nowhere near as bad as when he first started working for WWE.

While speaking to Kurt Angle over on his podcast, the former TNT champion revealed that he barely got through the month and made more money driving taxis than when he first started working for WWE.

“My ACL was completely torn, but my meniscus was flipped one on top of the other. It was really bad situation. It was a big mess, but we fixed it.” explained Miro, “Once again if it wasn’t for the opportunity to get into WWE [it wouldn’t have been fixed]. There’s no way I can get 10 or $20,000 to fix my ACL at home because I had no money. No health insurance clearly.

WWE at the time they were paying me $500 a week or $600 a week. So I’m already struggling there. I was making more money driving taxi and delivering food in California. And then they say ‘Hey, guys, we got to get insurance, which is $100 a month.’ [I went] ‘Holy smokes. How am I supposed to pull that money from now?” h/t (SEScoops)

AEW's Miro had a disappointing run in WWE

We first saw Miro in WWE as Rusev as he was paired with his beautiful wife, Lana. The ex-WWE star had his memorable moments in the company but could never become a top star even though he was over with WWE fans.

His first United States Championship reign was quite good, with its best moment being when he made his WrestleMania entrance in a tank to face John Cena. Unfortunately, he would lose the match against Cena, which may not have been the right call at the time.

With every big moment in his run, WWE would somehow fumble the star they had in him.

