AEW star breaks character to send a heartfelt message to Kayla Braxton

Kayla Braxton received a lot of heartfelt messages and wishes on her birthday. One such wish was on behalf of an AEW star.

The star in question is Danni Ellexo, who is currently married to WWE star Xyon Quinn (Daniel Vidot). Ellexo was recently seen on QTV, a segment that was featured on AEW television. Accompanying her during the segment were QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs, among others.

Taking to Instagram, Ellexo shared a heartfelt birthday message for Braxton and expressed her love for the broadcaster.

"Sometimes in life , if your very lucky , you meet people who feel like absolute sunshine. The charismatic , quick witted, beautiful and intelligent kind of person with a killer sense of humor and looks to kill . This is you @kaylabraxtonwwe and I hope you have a birthday that is as amazing as you are ❤️ love you girl Xx #happybirthday" wrote Ellexo

Check out Ellexo's Instagram post and message for Braxton:

Kayla Braxton is the host of WWE's The Bump

Kayla Braxton is the host of WWE's The Bump, a weekly show that features WWE Superstars as special guests. Alongside Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla also host the show.

On The Bump, superstars discuss their never-before-heard stories and even preview their upcoming matches. Top names like Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and others have already appeared on the show in 2023.

Braxton signed with WWE in 2016 and debuted under the NXT brand as a host and a ring announcer. Her first PLE appearance was at Backlash in 2017 as a backstage interviewer.

Other than The Bump, Braxton has also appeared on Talking Smack (SmackDown Lowdown). She has also worked as a backstage interviewer on the blue brand.

