AEW star claims Triple H did not want to face him at WWE PPV

AEW's Paul Wight (f.k.a. The Big Show in WWE) has claimed that Triple H did not want to face him at a WWE pay-per-view in 2013.

Wight’s Big Show character became involved in a storyline with The Authority shortly after WWE SummerSlam 2013. Despite having several altercations with The Authority’s leader, Triple H, the rivalry did not result in a one-on-one match between the two.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Wight said WWE fans would have been invested in a PPV match involving himself and Triple H. However, the NXT founder did not share the same opinion:

"The whole angle with Hunter [Triple H] that one time, the fans went crazy because Hunter and I got into a big look on the ramp when they [The Authority] were running the company and all that stuff and scr*wing the guys over. Just off a look the fans wanted to see it. So we built that up and all that, and it never turned into a match. Hunter didn’t want to wrestle me at SummerSlam, didn’t want to put me over at a pay-per-view. ‘There’s not going to be a match. You get to knock me out and that’s the end of it.’ And that’s what happened."

Wight clarified that he did not care whether he won or lost a PPV match against Triple H. He simply wanted to be involved in more compelling storylines.

When The Big Show vs. Triple H could have happened

The Big Show landed a KO Punch on Triple H

It is unclear when a possible PPV match between The Big Show and Triple H could have taken place. Although Wight referred to WWE SummerSlam, his storyline with The Authority had not yet started at that point.

The Big Show knocked Triple H out on the October 7, 2013 episode of RAW. The episode took place one day after WWE Battleground and three weeks before WWE Hell in a Cell. Realistically, if a match did happen, it would have been booked for one of those events.

The Big Show went on to unsuccessfully challenge another member of The Authority, Randy Orton, for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series 2013. A year later, the seven-foot former WWE Superstar joined The Authority at Survivor Series 2014.

