AEW star Cody Rhodes teases a huge update regarding potential Royal Rumble appearance 

Cody Rhodes has teased a potential appearance at the Royal Rumble 2022. Taking to Instagram, Rhodes shared a very interesting image on his Instagram story, as he appeared to be on his way to St. Louis, Missouri, the host city for Royal Rumble 2022.

For weeks now, there has been talk of Rhodes being a free agent, with his AEW contract having expired a few weeks ago. Interestingly enough, Rhodes has since gone on to delete the story, but a screengrab of it has already circulated on the internet.

Check out Cody Rhodes' now-deleted story below, as he appears to be on his way to St. Louis, Missouri:

Could the former WWE Intercontinental Champion possibly appear at the Royal Rumble?

Rhodes recently dropped the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2022. The two men competed in a title unification ladder match and following an incredible outing from both, Guevara captured the title, making him a two-time TNT Champion.

AJ Styles has called out Cody Rhodes for Royal Rumble 2022

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Cody Rhodes was called out by WWE Superstar AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One discussed rumors of Cody being a free agent and possibly appearing at the Rumble. The former WWE Champion also went on to point out that since Rhodes has been able to work on the Independent Circuit while being signed to AEW.

“Well, I think I read it on your website that he said he wasn’t coming back,'' said Styles. ''I don’t know about that. Cody, I am going to call you out man, I don’t know about that one. Because, you’re able to do independents while working for AEW, right? So what’s the difference?"

As things stand, it would certainly be a huge shock if Rhodes appeared at the Royal Rumble 2022. However, one certainly cannot rule out the possibility of a potential return for the former WWE star.

Do you think Rhodes will be in the Royal Rumble? Sound off below!

