AEW star comments on Triple H’s new position in WWE

Triple H took over as Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations in WWE when Vince McMahon announced his retirement in July. Now a month on, his fellow D-Generation X member, AEW star Billy Gunn, has commented on The Game's new role in the company.

The 14-time world champion's reign over WWE creative has been received positively by fans around the world. With him bringing back formerly released talents and tweaking the promotion's booking philosophy, many are crediting The Cerebral Assassin for making WWE exciting once again.

Billy, a senior member of the AEW roster who has known Triple H for decades, has looked at the changes that are taking place from alternate angles. During his recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, he questioned the intent behind WWE's recent signings:

"I don't know if that's kind of like a power play that he's pulling, like, I don't know. I don't really keep up with what's going on over there because it has nothing to do with me anymore. So, every time I hear something or see something [about] all these people are coming back, you're going, 'Okay, it's a power play and he's trying to [make] a way to cement his little this is what I'm here for and this is what I'm doing,'" said Billy Gunn [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette While Daddy Ass shows the youth what’s up- make sure to set your alarms and subscribe to The Sessions, because my interview with @RealBillyGunn drops tomorrow! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… While Daddy Ass shows the youth what’s up- make sure to set your alarms and subscribe to The Sessions, because my interview with @RealBillyGunn drops tomorrow! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

Former NXT Champion rumored to be brought back to WWE by Triple H

WWE recently brought back many formerly released NXT stars under Triple H's regime as EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. The likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and now Johnny Gargano have all made their way back to the the company. The last name reportedly in the pipeline for returns is former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed (aka JONAH).

Since his release, JONAH has made waves in the wrestling world, appearing on IMPACT Wrestling and taking part in the illustrious G1-Climax tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), and even picking up a victory over former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Andrew Zarian of We're Live Pal recently reported that the Australian Superstar might be on his way back to work under Triple H.

"I’ve heard one name over the last few weeks and that’s Jonah. Great G1 [Climax], I talked to a friend over there casually in Connecticut (…) he’s a name. Bronson Reed got the s**t end of the stick with his positioning. He’s very good, he has the size, he had this awesome entrance with the background." Zarian said

Nerdiest Part of the Ring @NerdiestPart Now that Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and now Dexter Lumis are back in the fold with WWE who else do you hope to see make a return?



I'd love to see a JONAH/Bronson Reed return. Now that Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and now Dexter Lumis are back in the fold with WWE who else do you hope to see make a return?I'd love to see a JONAH/Bronson Reed return. https://t.co/9mQuUPVa44

If he re-signs, Bronson Reed will surely be seen as one of the Cerebral Assassin's favorites, and someone who might win championships on WWE's main roster.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA