AEW star was discussed as a future WWE SmackDown Women's Champion before plans changed, Road Dogg reveals

Brian James, aka Road Dogg, recently recalled how AEW star Ruby Soho was once viewed as a potential WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Soho, fka Ruby Riott in WWE, unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Fastlane 2018. She also lost RAW Women's Championship matches against Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber 2019 and on the following night's episode of RAW.

Road Dogg was SmackDown's lead writer when Soho faced Flair in 2018. On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that he planned for the former Riott Squad leader to become a title holder one day:

"Ruby Riott had SmackDown Women's Champion written all over her with The Riott Squad behind her," Road Dogg said. "That's just where I wanted to go. I'm a huge fan of hers. I think she's unique, she's an individual, she's great at wrestling, she's got an indie fanbase that buzzes about her. I just thought there was no downside with Ruby Riott." [1:37:47 – 1:38:14]

Soho formed The Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on WWE's main roster in November 2017. While Soho has worked for AEW since September 2021, Logan (now known as Valhalla) and Morgan appear on SmackDown.

Why Ruby Soho never won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

At Fastlane 2018, inaugural Women's Royal Rumble winner Asuka chose Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 34 opponent.

Road Dogg wanted Ruby Soho to remain in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture. However, WWE's other higher-ups decided to add Asuka to the title storyline ahead of WrestleMania:

"That was probably a last-minute change," Road Dogg continued. "A lot of times, that's what happens because you have an idea, but a better idea presents itself during execution of first idea. Things a lot of times don't change because something went wrong. Things change because something went righter." [1:38:37 – 1:38:56]

Flair defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 34, ending her opponent's 914-day undefeated streak in the process. Two nights later, Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to win the title from Flair on SmackDown.

