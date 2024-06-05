AEW star and former world champion reacts to Jordynne Grace "officially" breaking her record after only one WWE match

Jordynne Grace just made her WWE singles debut. An AEW star has now reacted to the TNA star breaking her record after only one match.

Deonna Purrazzo is one of the top female stars in AEW. She has competed in multiple promotions and won titles almost everywhere she went. Purrazzo was also part of the NXT women's division for a while. However, many feel her time in NXT was forgettable at best. During her time there, Purrazzo never won a single televised match and was eventually released from the company.

However, her former colleague from TNA has already had a better run in WWE NXT. Jordynne Grace showed up in the developmental brand last week and challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. Following this, she also challenged Stevie Turner to a match which took place earlier tonight. As expected, Grace emerged victorious with the Juggernaut Driver.

Trending

Following the match, Deonna Purrazzo took to social media to congratulate Grace on her win by saying that the latter has won more matches in NXT than she did.

".@JordynneGrace has officially won more matches in NXT than I ever did. Seriously though, I’m so proud."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Jordynne Grace will be able to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback