AEW star Kris Statlander out with an ACL tear

Yet another top AEW talent has been put on the shelf.

Kris Statlander recently competed in a tag match on AEW Dynamite

Add AEW's resident alien to the list of injured wrestlers

AEW has just lost another top talent in their women's division. Sadly, Kris Statlander has torn her ACL and will require surgery to fix it.

According to PWInsider, the Galaxy's Greatest Alien suffered the injury during the tag team match that took place on AEW Dynamite last week. Kris Statlander teamed up with AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida to take on Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford.

This is a major blow to AEW's women's division, as Britt Baker was also injured last month. It's unknown just how long Statlander will be out, though injuries like these usually see most needing six to nine months depending on the surgery and other key factors.

AEW star Kris Statlander confirms injury

On Twitter today, Kris Statlander made the unfortunate announcement that the reports are true. According to her, it was a high-grade ACL tear.

Since the news is out. I told you I’d dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I’ll be out of the ring for a while. I’ll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can. @AEWrestling 👽💚 https://t.co/oVS495nwok — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) June 14, 2020

She revealed that she was injured during the dive onto Kip Sabian on the floor. As you can see in the video below, Statlander immediately grabs her knee after hitting a suicide dive on Sabian.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Kris Statlander a speedy recovery. After all, Kip Sabian needs to be punished a bit more.