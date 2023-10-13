AEW star was not on LA Knight's level in WWE, Road Dogg says

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently explained why LA Knight's act resonates with fans more than Shawn Spears' "Perfect 10" gimmick.

Spears appeared in WWE's NXT developmental system under the name Tye Dillinger between 2013 and 2017. The AEW star's WWE gimmick revolved around him claiming to be a "Perfect 10." NXT fans often chanted the number "10" during his matches.

Road Dogg was SmackDown's lead writer when Spears joined the blue brand in 2017. On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, the wrestling legend implied that the 42-year-old's popularity peaked in NXT:

"I would argue NXT liked the 10," Road Dogg said. "When he came to the main roster, I don't know that that was catching on like it was. Granted, he was not booked like that anymore, but I don't know that [Spears had] much momentum. Some [fans] were [supportive], you're a hundred percent right, but was it, 'YEAH!'? Are we talking about, 'YEAH!'? You know what I mean? On the level of, 'YEAH!'?" [33:16 – 33:43]

LA Knight's "YEAH!" chant has become one of the most popular catchphrases in WWE over the last few months. On October 7, the 40-year-old teamed up with John Cena to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane.

Spears left WWE in February 2019 after requesting his release. He joined AEW four months later.

Why Road Dogg booked Shawn Spears against Shinsuke Nakamura

On the May 29, 2018, episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura prepared for a Last Man Standing match with AJ Styles by defeating Shawn Spears. Following the nine-minute contest, the Japanese star grabbed a microphone and counted to 10.

Road Dogg added that the match only took place because Spears referenced the Last Man Standing stipulation on Twitter:

"Shinsuke said [to AJ Styles], 'You're going to have to count to 10,' and then Shawn Spears just tweeted, 'Did somebody say 10?' We booked a match on TV out of that! Look, I know it's probably not funny to some people who wish they had the job, but it sure was to me, just trying to keep my head above the water. Small victories!" [34:57 – 35:19]

Road Dogg left his role as SmackDown's lead writer in 2019. He now works as WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

