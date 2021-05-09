"The highest bidder"- AEW star MJF comments possibly signing with WWE in the future

MJF recently spoke about his contract with AEW. He said that despite previously saying AEW "runs deep" in him, he was open to doing business with WWE in the future. It would depend on who was the highest bidder for his services.

MJF is one of the fastest rising stars in professional wrestling today. He has repeatedly proven that he's one of the best heels in the business since signing with AEW.

In a recent interview with Steel Chair magazine, MJF was asked about where he saw himself in 3 or 4 years. MJF, refusing to break character, replied:

"I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby.

"Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple. Don’t get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me, I don’t want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can’t help myself if somebody’s got an offer for me, I’m going to listen to it."

MJF and The Pinnacle won the recent Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite

MJF and the rest of The Pinnacle faced off against the members of The Inner Circle at Blood and Guts last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The match more than lived up to its grisly title. Both teams went through hell and the finish saw MJF and Chris Jericho on top of the steel structure.

MJF threatened to throw Chris Jericho off, prompting Sammy Guevara to surrender on behalf of his team to try and save Jericho. Unsurprisingly for some, MJF stayed true to his dastardly nature and ended up tossing Jericho off the roof of the structure anyway.