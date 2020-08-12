AEW star Nyla Rose reveals her 'wrestling crush'

Nyla Rose has been working in AEW for a while now and is a former AEW Women's Champion. Throughout her career in AEW, she has been working in the company to remain at the top of the women's division and has had to battle through a lot of criticism and hate from online social media during this time. However, she has remained strong and was recently paired with former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero, upon her debut in AEW.

Now, in a recent tweet, Nyla Rose hinted that she had a crush in wrestling and it turned out to be nothing else except the AEW Women's Championship.

Nyla Rose reveals her wrestling crush in AEW

Nyla Rose has found her place on the AEW roster and she has shown herself to belong on the roster by being one of the most dominant forces in the women's division.

She won the AEW Women's Championship when she defeated Riho and held it for a very long time, before she finally lost it to the current Champion, Hikaru Shida.

However, now, Nyla Rose has stated her intention to go for the Championship yet again, where she posted on her Twitter a picture of herself and the AEW Women's Championship, saying that the title was her crush in wrestling.

Currently, Nyla Rose is coming off a loss after she was eliminated from the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament with her partner Ariane getting pinned. Now, paired with Vickie Guerrero, she is a formidable force in the Women's division.

Nyla Rose on working in AEW

Working in AEW, Nyla Rose has been thrust into the limelight. Given her position in AEW, she has been criticized a lot, but AEW has embraced her, as she stated during an interview early in her career in AEW.

“AEW has felt that I am worthy of a chance. All I can ask is that some of the people out there, the fans who might be a little bit tight-minded, just give me a chance to show you what I can do in the ring. That’s all.”